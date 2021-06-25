WPP (LON:WPP) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 835 ($10.91). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,037.09 ($13.55).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 999.60 ($13.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 982.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

