Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 39,571 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,571 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

Venator Materials stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81. Venator Materials PLC has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $536.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.