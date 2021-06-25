Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $263.94 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.