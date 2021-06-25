Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of CommScope worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

