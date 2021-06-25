Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 186,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

