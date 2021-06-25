Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 261.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in General American Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 123,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 143.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 103,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 60,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAM opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

