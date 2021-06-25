WNS (NYSE:WNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.29

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.29 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

