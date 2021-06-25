Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

