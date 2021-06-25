Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,749.07 ($62.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,018 ($65.56). The company had a trading volume of 173,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.82. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.