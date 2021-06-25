Wing (WING) Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Wing has a market capitalization of $26.20 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $15.37 or 0.00044213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00099282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00162771 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.90 or 1.00385389 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,829,298 coins and its circulating supply is 1,704,299 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.