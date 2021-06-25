Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday.

LON WIN opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.62) on Thursday. Wincanton has a 12 month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £536.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. Wincanton’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

