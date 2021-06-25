William J. Ruh Sells 5,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

nCino stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

