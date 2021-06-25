WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. WideOpenWest posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.21. 7,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,970. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $1,714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in WideOpenWest by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.