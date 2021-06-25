Wexford Capital LP Sells 24,228 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Wexford Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,228 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Express were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Express by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.80. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

