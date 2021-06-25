WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of WEX worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $199.61. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,643. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

