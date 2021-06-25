Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.31.

NYSE WAL opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,107,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

