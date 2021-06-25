Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.75 Billion

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to post sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.46 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $72.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

