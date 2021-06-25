Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $142.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.03. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

