Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

6/22/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.50.

6/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 148,599 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

