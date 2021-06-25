Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (K)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE: K) recently:

6/24/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$11.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.25.

6/21/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

5/20/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Kinross Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/27/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.97 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.56 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.23. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

