Wedbush Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of USB opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

