Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.17.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $319.19 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $193.69 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

