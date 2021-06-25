Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 773,922 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,167,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.
- On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.
- On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.
- On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.
- On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.
- On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.
- On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.
NYSE:WMT opened at $136.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $383.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.
WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
