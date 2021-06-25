Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 773,922 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,167,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Friday, June 18th, S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $383.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

