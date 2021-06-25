Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €160.00 ($188.24) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of WCH stock traded up €5.10 ($6.00) on Friday, reaching €134.20 ($157.88). 214,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €131.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a twelve month high of €143.30 ($168.59).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

