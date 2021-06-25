Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $220,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.42 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

