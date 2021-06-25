VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.00% of VMware worth $628,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $158.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

