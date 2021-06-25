Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 62.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.83. 62,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,494,346. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $461.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

