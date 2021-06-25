VINchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $191,390.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $191,390.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00600309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039134 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

