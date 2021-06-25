Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,905,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,108,777 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Verizon Communications worth $459,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 134,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,553. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

