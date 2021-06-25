Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%.

VERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI remained flat at $$20.98 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,240. The stock has a market cap of $685.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08. Veritone has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.