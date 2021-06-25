Veles (VLS) Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Veles has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $83,099.16 and approximately $33.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,248.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.26 or 0.05582515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.99 or 0.01414006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00391157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00123750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.45 or 0.00618487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.00379361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007316 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039311 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,028 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

