VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $3.89

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.09. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 8,832 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 338,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 948,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

