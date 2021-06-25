Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $119.99 and a 12-month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

