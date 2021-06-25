Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.