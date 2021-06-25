Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

