Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $2.17 Million Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $57,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $35,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $20.22 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.03.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

