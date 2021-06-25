Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 275 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91.

