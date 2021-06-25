Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,417 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TLK opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

