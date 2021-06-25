Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 469 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.35. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

