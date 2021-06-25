Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,603. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $221.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

