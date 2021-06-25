Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,190.10. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,036. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $880.59 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

