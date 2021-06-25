Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for approximately 1.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vontier worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock remained flat at $$32.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

