Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,112 VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.27. 5,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,483. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.23.

