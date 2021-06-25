Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Buys 530 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 32,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,809. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.