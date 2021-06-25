V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,701,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $83.67. 57,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

