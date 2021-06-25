Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $23.27. Utz Brands shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 91,099 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

