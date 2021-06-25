Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.16

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $661.83 million, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

