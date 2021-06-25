UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 9.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 156,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,713,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIGR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.92 and a beta of 1.78.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $5,293,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

