UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $225,175.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $225,175.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

