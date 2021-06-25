Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Shares of OLED opened at $219.97 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

